Report: OKC Thunder Inks Saint Mary's Guard Alex Ducas to a Two-Way Deal
The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly inked Saint Mary's guard Alex Ducas to a two-way deal according to the Athletic's Shams Charania following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft.
In the draft, the Thunder went and grabbed three prospects, Nikola Topic at pick No. 12, Dillon Jones with pick No. 26 and Ajay Mitchell at pick No. 38 - With Mitchell expected to land on a two-way pact the Thunder still have two open standard roster spots.
However, post-draft the Thunder issued out another one of their three two-way deals to the Saint Mary's guard. Another multi-year college player who spent five years with the Gaels.
At 22-years-old, Ducas shot 43 percent from beyond the arc on five attempts a game as a fifth-year senior en route to averaging 9.9 points, 1.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and nearly a stock per game (0.9). The senior shot 44 percent on catch-and-shoot looks, 52 percent on dribble jumpers and 57 percent at the rim.
A mainly one-dimensional player as a spot-up scorer is a fine break glass in case of emergency two-way option who will be stowed away with the defending champion OKC Blue. His pro-comp is a better defending Lindy Waters III who the Thunder just shipped to Golden State on Draft day.
Thunder fans should get their first look at Ducas at NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City in a matter of days.
