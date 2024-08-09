Report: OKC Thunder Snubbed From NBA's Christmas Day Slate
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to be one of the best teams in basketball for the second straight season. After back-to-back years of 15-plus win improvements, the Thunder were a 57-win squad a year ago earning the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference before being ousted in the NBA Playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
Entering the 2024-25 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the odds-on favorites to win the Western Conference and have a win-total set at 56.5. Many expect the Thunder to be a marquee squad this season plastered all over the NBA National TV schedule.
On Thursday, the NBA schedule began to trickle out with a surprising report from the Athletic's Shams Charania that the Oklahoma City Thunder will be excluded from the NBA's Christmas day slate - The biggest day on the regular season calendar for the league doesn't feature the best team out West.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were bumped off the slate in favor of seven Western Conference squads a laughable omission by the league office without much excuse for it.
With the OKC Thunder bolstering a back-to-back top-five finisher for the MVP award in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a pair of rising stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren along with a complete rotation of high quality players and the coach of the year pacing the sidelines, this decision is shocking to say the least.
It isn't as though the Thunder lack drama or intrigue, the Thunder could've easily slotted into the annual 11 AM CT slot against the New York Knicks after stealing away big man Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
A rematch of last season's competitive second-round series would have kept Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in this coveted slot, the top three teams in last year's Western Conference standings all hail from the same division making a Thunder matchup against either Minnesota or Denver appealing. Not to mention the NBA's new favorite rivalry pitting Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama against one another even to liven up the preseason slate the last two season's.
No matter if you prefer an old school vs new school angle of Warriors-Thunder, a LeBron clash against the new kids on the block, a Paul George homecoming or a tilt between the two NBA Final favorites there was room for the OKC Thunder on the Christmas day slate.
