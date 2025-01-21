Report: Potential OKC Thunder Trade Target Could be Acquired with Two Picks
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had an incredible start to the 2024-25 campaign, maintaining a tight grip on the top spot in the Western Conference around halfway through the season.
After holding the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference last season, but coming up short in the postseason, the Thunder seem determined to make an even deeper run this time around. After adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso over the offseason, OKC is better equipped to overcome some of the struggles it faced in 2024.
Even after adding the aforementioned players, Sam Presti and company still have the chance to bolster their roster. Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has been linked to trade rumors involving a handful of teams, including the Thunder.
Originally, many obserbers figured that Oklahoma City would be forced to include key pieces of its current roster, like Isaiah Joe or Aaron Wiggins, in return for Johnson. According to a recent report from the New York Post, however, the Nets may only be looking for draft compensation.
"Sources have said the Nets would be loath to move him for less than two first-round picks or the equivalent thereof," Brian Lewis wrote. "He’s been linked with a number of suitors, including Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Indiana and Sacramento."
If the Nets are in search of picks in return for Johnson, the Thunder could likely put together a better package than most teams in the NBA if the team elected to go all-in on the Nets wing player.
Oklahoma City has access to 15 future first round picks and could easily offer multiple to Brooklyn in return for a player averaging 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-8, Johnson's size, defensive ability and shooting prowess appears to be a perfect fit for Mark Daigneault's system. While, on paper, Johnson seems to be an ideal trade target for the Thunder, OKC already boasts a 35-7 record and may risk adversely affecting team chemistry.
According to a recent report from Evan Sidery for Forbes, the Kings are pushing hard to land Johnson, while others say the Memphis Grizzlies could also be involved.
