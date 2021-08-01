Report: Thunder Tender Qualifying Offer With Svi Mykhailiuk

Oklahoma City has decided to tender the qualifying offer of Svi Mykhailiuk.

With a qualifying offer deadline of Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have decided to move forward with an offer, as first reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Mykhailiuk was acquired when Hamidou Diallo was dealt to the Pistons last season.

Based on his qualifying offer, it should cost a little over $2 million to retain him as he enters restricted free agency.

At 6-foot-7, Mykhailiuk provided valuable minutes at forward for the Thunder last season. On a guard-heavy team, Mykhailiuk provided length.

The forward averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30 games with Oklahoma City. He improved in nearly every statistic from his time in Detroit last season.

The Thunder are already short on quick, lengthy forwards, and retaining Mykhailiuk at around $2 million is a bargain.

READ MORE:

Report: Thunder Interested in Acquiring Lauri Markkanen

OKC Rookie Josh Giddey on his Fit With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Depending on the amount of money he’s seeking, several teams could be in the market for Mykhailiuk’s translatable skills. He is now officially a restricted free agent.