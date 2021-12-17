Rookie Tracker: Thunder Trio Continue to Impress

Three of Oklahoma City's rookie are beginning to find their groove in their debut NBA seasons.

One of the most highly lauded NBA draft classes in years, the Thunder managed to snag four players with their cache of picks.

Three of them have now managed to find their groove in their debut seasons.

Recently, Tre Mann has come on as Oklahoma City’s most recent 2021 draftee to find his groove.

Mann is averaging 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 19 contests. Over the last eight games, he’s scoring 10.3 points in 23 minutes per game.

The former Florida standout is shooting 41 percent from the field on the season. While something he’ll certainly need to improve on to see valuable NBA minutes, that’s a decently efficient mark amongst rookies guards this season.

Josh Giddey himself is shooting just 39 percent, but managing to find ways to be impactful all over the court.

The Australian guard is averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

He’s shooting 39 percent from the floor, a paltry 24 percent from beyond the arc and 70 percent from the charity stripe.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

In his last 12 games, in which he’s totaling around 31 minutes per night, Giddey has elevated to 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Most recently, he’s seen double-digit scoring efforts against Detroit, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the second round selection out of Villanova, has continue to be the picture of consistency.

The forward is scoring 6.9 points and bringing down 5.7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 41 percent form the field and a respectable 33 percent from three.

Oklahoma City will next take on the Clippers on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

