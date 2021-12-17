Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rookie Tracker: Thunder Trio Continue to Impress

    Three of Oklahoma City's rookie are beginning to find their groove in their debut NBA seasons.
    Author:

    One of the most highly lauded NBA draft classes in years, the Thunder managed to snag four players with their cache of picks.

    Three of them have now managed to find their groove in their debut seasons.

    Recently, Tre Mann has come on as Oklahoma City’s most recent 2021 draftee to find his groove.

    Mann is averaging 7.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game in 19 contests. Over the last eight games, he’s scoring 10.3 points in 23 minutes per game.

    The former Florida standout is shooting 41 percent from the field on the season. While something he’ll certainly need to improve on to see valuable NBA minutes, that’s a decently efficient mark amongst rookies guards this season.

    Josh Giddey himself is shooting just 39 percent, but managing to find ways to be impactful all over the court.

    The Australian guard is averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

    Recommended for You

    He’s shooting 39 percent from the floor, a paltry 24 percent from beyond the arc and 70 percent from the charity stripe.

    Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder

    In his last 12 games, in which he’s totaling around 31 minutes per night, Giddey has elevated to 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

    Most recently, he’s seen double-digit scoring efforts against Detroit, Toronto, the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans.

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the second round selection out of Villanova, has continue to be the picture of consistency.

    The forward is scoring 6.9 points and bringing down 5.7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 41 percent form the field and a respectable 33 percent from three.

    Oklahoma City will next take on the Clippers on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets
    News

    Rookie Tracker: Thunder Trio Continue to Impress

    44 seconds ago
    Lu Dort, Memphis Grizzlies
    Video

    WATCH: Mark Daigneault Gives and Injury Update on Lu Dort

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17364658
    News

    Thunder Veteran Muscala Could See Increased Role

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17321963
    News

    How Does Josh Giddey Stack up Against Former Thunder First-Rounders?

    6 hours ago
    Jaden Ivey, Purdue
    Draft Coverage

    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Top Guard in 2022 Class

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17256755
    News

    Lu Dort Looking to be OKC's Most Improved Player This Season

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17348557
    Video

    WATCH: Coach Daigneault's Honest Message to Thunder Fans

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17364660
    News

    One Shot From Revenge: Trio of Thunder Members Headline Stunning Loss

    Dec 16, 2021