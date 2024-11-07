Russell Westbrook Believes Nuggets Better Than Thunder Despite Record
There are many ways to describe the brilliance of Russell Westbrook on the floor, but perhaps the best word to put a bow on it is: Confidence. Sure, the point guard destined for the Hall of Fame was one of the best peak athletes the NBA has ever seen with rim rattling dunks capping off darts down the floor, and he is a relentless competitor who made history nightly in Bricktown, but his confidence has consistently stood out.
The thing about confidence is, delusion is not far behind. Routinely throughout Westbrook's career he has allowed his confidence to spill over into his emotions and over take his play for better or worse. The blimishes on his resumes in that regard includes his final two playoff runs in Oklahoma City were personal battles ultimately saw him lose lopsided wars to Ricky Rubio and Damian Lillard who outplayed the Thunder legend en route to series wins.
Though, that confidence has never wavered even with the NBA world wrongfully ridiculing and scapegoating him at every turn since his departure from Oklahoma City. Tonight was a shining example of that confidence boosting his game as the veteran guard posted a jaw-dropping 29 points on just five misses, with 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 6-for-8 at the charity stripe. Westbrook also hauled in six rebounds, six assists, and swiped a steal to help Denver deliever Oklahoma City thier first loss of the season, 124-122.
After the game though, Westbrook's confidence quickly turned to delusion when he spouted "Right now they got the best record but I feel like we got a better team and tonight we showed that," after beating the Thunder.
Denver draws the season season to a leveled 1-1 record and all it took to get hte win was a second home game, an outlier night from a 35 year old point guard, a near 20-20 triple-double from Jokic, and two Nuggets having the game of their lives all while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted eight turnovers and Chet Holmgren had more misses than makes.
Certainly, that is a recipe for success and more two point Nuggets victories. Neither team came into tonight healthy with Denver down Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon and the Thunder missing Isaiah Hartenstein, Kenich Williams and Jaylin Williams.
While the 5-3 Nuggets needed something to cheer about after laboring their way through victories over Toronto and Brooklyn, perhaps staking their claim to the top of the Western Conference was a bit premature.
