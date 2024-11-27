Russell Westbrook Continuing to Invest in Oklahoma City
Even beyond his playing days with the Thunder, Russell Westbrooks continues to invest in the future of Oklahoma City.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Westbrook's company — Russell Westbrook Enterprises — invested a total of $10 million into the "OKC for Soccer" group, which is aiming to boost the professional soccer notoriety in the city. His investment will go towards Echo's Sports & Entertainment platform.
The goal is to to build a world-class stadium and entertainment center that will increase film and television production in Oklahoma City, The project is only now in a design phase, but construction is expected to get underway in 2025.
"My time with the OKC Thunder shaped so much of who I am, so becoming Christian’s partner and investing in the city’s continued growth is not only exciting personally, but Echo’s Sports and Entertainment vertical is unlike anything else I’ve seen in the space," Westbrook said in a news release. "The opportunity to collaborate on a shared vision — combining the long-term, purpose-driven work I’m developing at RWE with what Christian is building at Echo and Connective Capital — is something I’m incredibly proud to bring to my entire platform."
Since Westbrook's departure from the Thunder before the 2019-2020 season, he has maintained that he wanted to continue to be an active participant in Oklahoma City. That's remained true since, but especially now with such a commitment to a massive development project.
The founder of Echo — Christian Kanady — recognized how important the investment was.
"Having Russ and his brand involved with Echo in OKC is truly a game-changer. Russell Westbrook is not only a future Hall of Famer, but also a global icon — dominating the court, walking the runways in Paris, and making a meaningful impact through his Why Not? Foundation," Kanady said. "We have a strong conviction in a differentiated investment opportunity in sports, and I’m excited to continue building something extraordinary with Russ, Donnell, and the entire Westbrook team."
It's obvious the 11-year veteran of the Thunder would be an easy jersey retirement recipient, but his continued care for Oklahoma City has more than kept that status true. He may be a Denver Nugget now, but no team will ever replace his true NBA home.
