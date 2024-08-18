Russell Westbrook's Return to OKC With Denver Nuggets Represents Unusual Circumstance
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded franchise icon Russell Westbrook back in July of 2019, a date that will forever live in the history of the franchise - a closing of one electric chapter in the organizations history and the beginning of another.
As the OKC Thunder are fresh off a 57-win season, the team is expected to be the best in the Western Conference, picked by nearly every pundit and even Vegas to make the NBA Finals opposite of the Boston Celtics who hoisted the 2023-24 Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Despite the Westbrook traded being in the rearview - and the future Hall of Fame Point Guard gearing up to play for the sixth team of his career, his return is always a circle the calendar date in Bricktown. The reception is always loud and loving.
Though, when he comes to town with the Denver Nuggets it represents a pair of unusual circumstances. Oklahoma City will welcome in their divisional foes on March 4 and 5 for the final two meetings of the season series which starts on opening night on Oct. 24 as a precursor to their Nov. 6 date to get the two tilts in the Mile High City out of the way.
However, the March back-to-back in Oklahoma City gives each team two massively important games in the tight Western Conference standings on dead legs and even with dramatic time differences, seeing the first game of the back-to-back set tipping at noon and the second game back to the standard 7 PM local tip time.
Anytime these two teams face off it is must-watch TV, any time Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City it is important, but this unusual back-to-back stint against the fellow Western Conference contenders could decide who clinches the No. 1 seed out West.
