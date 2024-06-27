Sam Presti Pushes Back on Nikola Topic Drawing Josh Giddey Comparisons
The Oklahoma City Thunder used the No. 12 pick to select Nikola Topic in the 2024 NBA Draft who many compare to former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey. Thunder General Manager Sam Presti was asked about that thought process on Wednesday night.
“I wouldn’t compare him specifically to Josh [Giddey] or any other player..Guys that are big for their position that process the game well… we value those skill sets..I don’t think you have enough players who can make decisions on the court," Presti said on Wednesday to a group of local media.
The Thunder certainly have an archetype they look for, high-level processing, passing, size for position, versatility and a fully healthy Topic checks those boxes. Those are the reasons the Serbian was projected to go in the top-five prior to another knee injury.
Topic differs from Giddey in many avenues. Looking past the archetype of a jumbo-playmaker, the 18-year-old has a much more likely path to success as a jump shooter, a way more polished rim finisher and the success at the free throw line is one of his biggest selling points. The high-level reads and live-dribble passing seem better for his age than Giddey who is prone to picking the ball up early when probing.
Perhaps the biggest difference is the luxury Topic will receive in Oklahoma City. While the team changed on Giddey each season, his role drifted further and further from one he was suited for and the two sides ran out of time to make it work.
Topic on the other hand will know the exact role the Thunder have carved out for him without nearly as much fluidity. A clearer picture of the demands, role and skillset with a higher ceiling as a jump shooter is the biggest separating factor between the two.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.