Sam Presti Says Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein Were “Tailor-Made” For OKC Thunder
When Oklahoma City traded for Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, it was no secret that the pair would make a big impact. But somehow, they exceeded expectations both on and off the court.
The Thunder’s front office always prioritizes the people before the players, and both Caruso and Hartenstein fit the mold of what Oklahoma City embodies. Luckily for Sam Presti and the Thunder, they’re both pretty great on the basketball court, too.
“I think we got super lucky with the fact that both of those players were accessible to us,” Presti said. “That's not the luck. The luck is their personalities were so well-suited for our particular team at this particular time, and we got both of them.
“I don't know that that will ever happen, where we can find two elite role players that love being role players and are really tailormade for our program and organization.“
Caruso and Hartenstein were both completely crucial to the Thunder’s Finals run. Throughout the regular season and the playoffs, each had indispensable moments.
Caruso's playoff run will go down in Thunder history. He carried the team's defense and he was a complete offensive spark plug. He was the definition of a playoff riser, averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 41.1% from 3-point range. Hartenstein was a key contributor for Oklahoma City's historic regular season, and he played an even bigger role than imagined. When Chet Holmgren went down with an injury, he fit in seamlessly.
"But those guys have been excellent," Presti said. "They've been very selfless, and they've been additive to what we've done. And they didn't feel pressured to demonstrate their value. They've allowed themselves to just be absorbed by the team, and they've pushed us forward in a lot of different ways.”
And the best news about it all? Both Hartenstein and Caruso are back for another season in Oklahoma City.
