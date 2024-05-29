Sam Presti Thinks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 'Proud of What He Has Built Here'
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a year away from giving superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a supermax contract after the star was named to his second straight All-NBA First-Team. This would make Gilgeous-Alexander the first-ever $80-million a year player.
This is life-changing money that no player has turned down - and no one projects to - so it is not a hot-take to say the second the clock strikes mid-night on the new league year in the summer of 2025, the Thunder superstar will ink his supermax extension.
However, in the era of player-movement and stars demanding trades, there is always concern a star will take the money and later hand pick their next destination - having their cake and eating it too.
Though, this does not seem to be a concern for Oklahoma City and Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only from the way the star himself has discussed his time in Bricktown and saying all the right things when his future has been brought up consistently - even before the massive jump in win total.
At his annual end-of-season exit interview, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti was asked about Gilgeous-Alexander and his Supermax eligibility.
"He's earned that position. Several years ago when we traded Chris Paul and handed the ball off to him, he didn't know what would happen. But he has seized the moment and the opportunity," Presti said.
"We need to be in position to provide that and not at the expense of the other players on the team, as well, where it's, hey, because of that, we can't give you this. We can give you that, but we can't do any -- the trust is, hey, we need you to be mutually committed to the Thunder, all in on the Thunder," The Thunder top executive continued.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to and will be in a position to sign Gilgeous-Alexander to this record-breaking contract and the superstar in turn will be willing and excited to etch his name on the paper. When speaking about the mutual commitment to each other, Presti made an interesting analogy.
"I think the last thing on him that I'd want to say about him is I think he's really proud of what he has built here. He's been here -- you're always going to sleep better in a house that you built. You know what I mean? You're always going to rest better in a house where you raised the beams. I know he didn't technically start here, but I feel like his ascent, a big part of his ascent was born with handing him the ball without any promises either way." Presti explained
"He's taken it and run with it, as have a lot of the other guys that were part of our first team. The other thing about him is, like, I think he's proud of it, but I also think he doesn't have anyone in his ear telling him not to be proud of it...That, I think, has really freed him up to be a better leader," The Thunder General Manager continued.
This was an interesting anecdote for the always-calculated Presti to share with the media corp in Oklahoma City. Coupling it with the sentiments Gilgeous-Alexander spouts and Bricktown should be buzzing with excitement about their franchise cornerstone wanting to stay for the long haul.
