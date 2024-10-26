Season Opener Shows OKC Thunder Have Multiple Win Conditions
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 102-87 in their season opener despite shooting 43-for-101 (42.6%) from the field and 8-for-36 (22.2%) from deep. They also generated just 12 free throws against the Denver defense for a 11.9% free throw rate, currently last among all 30 teams.
The whole starting lineup — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe — shot worse on 3-point attempts last night than their 2023-24 season averages.
This team-wide output defied a strength from last season, as the Thunder led the NBA with a 38.9% 3-point percentage. Oklahoma City had a 41.2% 3-point percentage in their 57 wins and a 33.8% 3-point percentage in their 25 losses.
The primary objective of basketball is scoring more points than the opponent, and the Thunder achieved this against Denver through their relentless defense.
The Nuggets made seven of their 38 (18.4%) 3-point attempts and went 28-for-60 (46.7%) on shots inside the arc. They scored a paltry 36 second-half points, a mark that teams frequently achieve in one quarter these days.
Holmgren's interior defense sometimes forced tough shots and sometimes deterred them completely. He blocked two Michael Porter Jr. dunk attempts, a Nikola Jokic dunk attempt and a signature Jokic hook shot, following up his fourth block of the night with a loud, semi-transition slam over Peyton Watson.
The Thunder forced 15 turnovers, with Dort, Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander and Wallace each tallying multiple steals. They rotated well onto Denver's reputable shooters, including Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, while letting Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun and Watson take as many open triples as their hearts desired.
On offense, Oklahoma City weathered outside shooting woes through their reigning Most Valuable Player runner-up and Rookie of the Year runner-up.
Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the box score in his 36 minutes, racking up 28 points on 11-for-24 shooting, seven rebounds and eight assists.
Holmgren scored 25 points, making 11 of his 13 shots inside the arc but missing all five 3-point attempts. He also recorded 14 rebounds and five assists.
Outside shooting is more important than ever in the current NBA, but Oklahoma City's shot defense, turnover differential and two-way impact players ensure they do not necessarily need a hot 3-point shooting night to secure a victory.
The Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on the road this Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CST.
