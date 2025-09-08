Several Former OKC Thunder Players Remain Free Agents
The Oklahoma City Thunder head into next season as the team to beat.
Last season, they cruised to a 68-win regular season, quickly parlaying that into an impressive postseason that culminated in an NBA championship.
Next season they’ll be pick to repeat by many, bringing back every player on the squad, save for Dillon Jones, who was sent to Washington via trade.
While Oklahoma City’s roster is shored up, with few question marks floating around, the same can’t be said for several of its former players, who remain free agents as the 2025-26 season closes in.
The most notable would be Russell Westbrook, who was seen as the franchise’s best-ever player prior to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension to the world’s best.
Westbrook was drafted to and played 11 years in OKC, making the NBA Finals, winning an MVP and marking down several franchise record in the process. He’s still beloved in OKC, having done plenty for both team and city.
Now, Westbrook seems to be in danger of entering next season without a team. It’s been reported that the Kings could be eyeing him, though they don’t presently have an open roster spot. Last season, Westbrook added 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds for the Nuggets, who took OKC to seven games in the West playoffs.
Another high-profile former Thunder would be Josh Giddey, who is a restricted free agent with the Bulls. He was famously traded one-for-one for Alex Caruso last offseason — who became vital to the team’s postseason run.
Giddey is thought of to be the best free agent remaining on the market, though there’s a reported divide between what his camp and the Bulls want to see in a contract. All signs point to him returning to Chicago, though the season is closing in quickly.
The last former Thunder available is Al Horford, though he’s in a far different situation than the previous two. At 39, he remains a coveted piece for several teams league-wide, though it’s not a given he’ll continue his career at all.
There were reports he could be considering retirement, even amid questions about his wanting to join the Golden State Warriors. To this point there seems to be three options for Horford: return to Boston, make his way to Golden State, or exit the league entirely.
If decisions on all three players are to be made, they’ll likely be done in the next month, as early October kicks off the NBA preseason for all.