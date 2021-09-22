Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a Top Pick in Bleacher Report's 2018 NBA Re-Draft

After missing out on the top 10 initially, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a top pick in a recent 2018 re-draft.

The 2018 NBA Draft is turning out to be one for the history books.

Bleacher Report recently published a re-draft

Despite only grabbing two late-second rounders, Virginia’s Devon Hall and Texas-Arlington’s Kevin Hervey, Oklahoma City eventually acquired one of the top players from the class; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luckily for Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander comes in at fifth in BR’s re-draft, despite being selected 11th overall.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots over Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

After a fiesty rookie season and a year tutoring under Chris Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his stock continually rise, and is now one of the top players in a loaded draft class.

Luka Doncic pretty obviously leads the way for the 2018 class. A 2021 MVP candidate, Doncic has taken the NBA by storm with his concise, methodical scoring prowess.

Originally selected third overall by Atlanta and traded on draft night, Doncic would go first in 30 team’s re-draft.

Trae Young, the 2021 NBA Playoffs breakout star, went second in the re-draft to the Kings. He was originally taken fifth overall.

Michael Porter Jr. made one of the highest jumps in the re-draft, from 14th to the Hawks 3rd selection. Porter Jr. has some of the highest upside in the league, and very well could’ve been drafted first overall had injuries not gotten in the way.

Deandre Ayton, controversially I might add, comes in at No. 4 in the re-draft. The top-pick in the 2018 draft, Ayton hasn’t quite lived up to the hype, but had a solid postseason en route to an excellent Finals appearance.

