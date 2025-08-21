Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort Toronto Homecoming
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be a must-watch team this season. Every year, when the NBA schedule is announced, there are plenty of key dates to circle. Oklahoma City finds itself on plenty of them.
The NBA has a trio of tentpole days on the docket: Opening night, Christmas Day and MLK Day. The Thunder go 3-for-3 in representation. The Thunder are also highlighted on 34 National TV games this season, tying for the league best mark with the big market Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.
On top of those showcase dates, since superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort have stepped onto the scene in Bricktown, the Thunder have had dates with the Toronto Raptors.
Especially when the two Canadian stars return to Toronto for a homecoming game of sorts, Oklahoma City went as far as to play a preseason game in Montreal as a nice moment for Dort to play an NBA game in his actual hometown.
As always, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off with their Eastern Conference foe twice this season. Both meetings happen after the turn of the calendar year, when the Thunder project to be hitting its stride and the Raptors may still be hanging around in a horrific Eastern Conference that remains wide open with more playoff spots than caliber teams.
OKC Thunder Schedule vs. Toronto Raptors?
- Jan. 25 OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 6:00 PM CT
- Feb. 25 OKC Thunder @ Toronto Raptors, 6:30 PM CT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Career Averages Per Game against Toronto
- 11 Games
- 23.2 points
- 4.7 rebounds
- 5.6 assists
- 52% from the floor
- 34% from beyond the arc
- 89% from the charity stripe
Lu Dort Career Averages Per Game Against Toronto
- Nine Games
- 14.4 points
- 5.1 rebounds
- 2.6 assists
- 1.2 stocks (Steals + Blocks)
- 38% from the floor
- 33% from beyond the arc
- 82% from the charity stripe
Dort dominates everywhere, but there feels like a different energy in these games, and his production shows it on the defensive end. If there is ever a game that the defensive ace should be able to pile up the steals, it will be in Toronto against that backcourt.
Gilgeous-Alexander is a superstar anywhere he goes now, but the crowd on Feb. 25 will be at best split 50-50 for the league's scoring champ on the road.
These two games will inject some life into an 82-game regular season that can become mundane, especially when playing against non-contenders.