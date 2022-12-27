Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Legend of 'Winning Time'

Oklahoma City's aspiring All-Star has taken his game to the next level this season, and his college coaches at Kentucky understand his evolution better than anyone.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s professional career to this point has been a testament of hard work and consistency. The rampage he’s been on to start the 2022-23 season is enough to make NBA junkies rethink both the trajectory of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his overarching career.

The rising star's body of work started long before he arrived in Oklahoma City, though. It started even before he was selected by the LA Clippers with the No. 11 pick in the NBA Draft. From Kentucky, to Los Angeles and finally to OKC, every stop Gilgeous-Alexander has made has redefined his ceiling and brought out more qualities that make the 24-year-old so special.