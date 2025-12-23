Three Takeaways From Shorthanded OKC Thunder's Win Over Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 119-103, Monday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The win improved OKC's record to 26-3 on the season, while being a perfect 14-0 on home court.

Both teams were shorthanded, each having eight players listed as out on the injury report. The Thunder's absences included Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, as the Grizzlies' were without Ja Morant and Zach Edey.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31, Jalen Williams scoring 24, Ajay Mitchell scoring 16, Luguentz Dort scoring 13 and both Branden Carlson and Kenrich Williams scoring 11. The depth shone as OKC returned to the win column after losing its last game to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies pushed the score to four late in the fourth quarter, but timely buckets from the Thunder helped the team pull away with a comfortable final scoreline.

Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma City's 26th win of the season.

Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) fights for a loose ball between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. A Thunderous Second Quarter

The game was consistently close throughout the beginning of the game, but a late second-quarter thunderstorm pushed the Thunder out in front and in control. Between the five-minute and one-minute marks of the second period, Oklahoma City exploded to a 15-2 run to take a 13-point advantage to the break.

In the run, the Thunder threw haymaker after haymaker, with Luguentz Dort finally heating up, knocking down timely triples. The defense consistently forced turnovers, giving the offense constant fastbreak opportunities to get easy buckets.

This run helped the Thunder maintain a controlling advantage despite a shaky third quarter. A period they lost 19-16.

Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. The Streak Hits a Century

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the minister of consistency throughout his career, scoring at a rate few have ever done. His 20-point scoring streak has reached another mark of history, becoming the second player to ever have 100-or-more consecutive games of scoring 20 points.

The only other player to ever have a 20-point streak hit the century mark is the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, whose 126-game streak is the only one that stands in the way between Gilgeous-Alexander and the record.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting and added 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. His all-around, double-double effort helped lead the Thunder back into the win column.

Every time the Grizzlies attempted to claw back into the game, the reigning MVP responded with constant haymakers through big shots and immaculate passes. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale (31) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Running Rampant in Transition

Continuing the trend that makes the Thunder dominant, forcing turnovers and scoring points off those turnovers was the story of the night for OKC. The Thunder forced 21 Grizzly turnovers, scoring 31 points off the turnovers.

When the Thunder's offense and defense perform at this level, it is hard to overcome the reigning champions. Every player was active in the passing lanes, deflecting every questionable pass.

Three Thunder players tallied three or more steals on the night, with Gilgeous Alexander and Kenrich Williams having four and Dort registering three. In transition, the bolting Thunder flashed up the floor, making the right read every opportunity.

Transition offense off turnovers is a constant positive for the Thunder; it led the team to a victory tonight.