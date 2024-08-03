Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Confident Heading into Knockout Stage 'We Don't Want to Lose'
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to the Olympics to play for their home country of Canada. The OKC Thunder superstar and defensive ace has led their squad to a perfect 3-0 record in Group play while participating in what has been tabbed as the Group of Death.
This has set up Team Canada nicely in the knockout round as the team is searching for a medal in these Olympic games after receiving Bronze in the FIBA World Cup a summer ago.
Of course, plenty of talk is surrounding the seeding of the next stage and which teams get to avoid Olympic powerhouse Team USA. Though, in a sit-down interview with NBC's Mike Tirico, Gilgeous-Alexander showed how confident he is heading into the next stage.
"[Team USA] play to their strengths. They're obviously very talented, very deep. You almost have to make no mistakes and play a perfect game when you play against them... As far as Canada, we'll be ready for whoever we see," The Thunder superstar told NBC when asked about the possible matchup with Team USA.
This is fresh off Gilgeous-Alexander's postgame quote where he cracked a smirk following Team Canada's win over Spain saying "We don't want to lose, 6-0."
With the rest of the groups wrapping up on Saturday, it is unclear as of now who Team Canada will face off with next as the tournament stage begins.
