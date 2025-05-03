Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Details Emotions Of LA Clippers Trade, Potential Series
With an entire week of waiting, wondering and wishing all that has been left to do in Bricktown is drum up possible Round 2 storylines.
The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in four games in a first round series that ended last Saturday. Now, the OKC Thunder are huddled around in anticipation of Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers to determine who Oklahoma City will face off with in Round 2.
Between fretting about who would be the better or worse matchup for the OKC Thunder, you can not help but let your mind wonder about the potential storylines each series would bred.
Either the top-top MVP finishers the past two seasons –– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic –– face off in a seven game set that features one of the two being crowned as this season's MVP. Or, the Thunder superstar faces off against his former team.
The Clippers and Thunder have been tied to the hip since Oklahoma City began its rebuild. Getting not only a future MVP in the trade but a historic draft pick haul that has already netted the Thunder Jalen Williams.
This week, Oklahoma City's superstar was asked about the possibility of playing against his former team.
"They did (motivated me) a long time ago. I haven’t thought about them in years, though. I can’t hold, I guess you can say, grudges forever in life," Gilgeous-Alexander said at practice Friday. "For whatever reason, they moved off me and they thought it was a good idea and the Thunder vice versa. Those are the cards I was dealt."
Gilgeous-Alexander played all 82 games for the LA Clippers as a rookie, including a hard fought playoff series against the Golden State Warriors that season before being shipped to Bricktown.
Obviously, the Thunder point guard is not concerned with this soap opera, but off the court this storyline would be all the rage.