Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Falls in Title Tilt Of NBA All-Star Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent multiple representative to the NBA All-Star weekend, including its two All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to be coached by Mark Daigneault and Dave Bliss.
The NBA debuted a new format on Sunday, featuring two semi-final games leading up to a championship bout with games being a race to 40 and seeing presentations and entertainment between each contest.
In the first semi-final, Gilgeous-Alexander battled with Williams and the superstar got the better of the first-time All-Star.
The NBA superstar debuted his new signature shoes and scored a game-high 12 points in Team Chuck's 41-32 win over Team Kenny. Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in two rebounds, an assist and a block in the win. Williams finished with two points on an eye-popping lob to couple with an assist, block and steal.
The Thunder superstar awaited the winner of Team Shaq littered with multi-time All-Stars and the Rising Stars squad of Team Candace in the title game. Shaq's squad pulled out a 42-35 win, with Damian Lillard leading the way with 9 points on a trio of triples.
With the championship match set, Gilgeous-Alexander - led by Daigneault - was in line to take home the MVP honor if he could sneak past the veteran-laden squad.
In the title tilt, Gilgeous-Alexander and his squad were on the wrong end of an 11-1 run by Team Shaq which put them behind the eight ball early.
That was too large of a hole to climb out of as Gilgeous-Alexander finished with four points and a rebound in Team Chuck's 41-25 loss to Team Shaq.
