Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Goes For Back-to-Back Player of Month Awards
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to an impressive 27-5 start to the 2024-25 campaign a couple of months into the season. Last month, the Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take home the Oct./Nov. Western Conference Player of the Month award after averaging 29.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
This month, the Thunder star has already bagged a December Player of the Week honor which was announced on Dec. 30.
On Thursday, the NBA crowned the December Player of the Month's for defensive, rookie and overall player. Again, the Oklahoma City Thunder max contract point guard took home the honor.
This month, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc and 91 percent at the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder is in line for the MVP award after two season's finishing inside the top five - including last year's runner-up mark - his back-to-back Player of the Month honors cement his status around the NBA as one of the league's best players.
Oklahoma City is riding a 12 game winning streak entering tonight's tilt with the LA Clippers and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will face the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Karl-Anthony Towns inside the Paycom Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.