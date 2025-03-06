Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Running to Join 50-40-90 Club
Oklahoma City is home to the league’s top scorer and could soon have another member of the 50-40-90 club.
This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken another leap and might be able to run away with the MVP over the final weeks. The Thunder star has been among the best in the league for the past few seasons, but his play in 2024-25 has catapulted the Thunder to a 51-11 record and the clear favorite to come out of the West.
While Gilgeous-Alexander has been a key piece of the Thunder’s league-leading defense, he has often carried them on the other end of the floor this season. In his seventh season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals and a block. While his raw numbers are impressive on their own, his efficiency takes them to the next level. He is shooting 52.6% from the floor, 37.8% from 3-point range and 89.8% on free throws.
With another 20 games on the schedule, those shooting numbers put him in range to have a 50-40-90 season. Shooting 50% from the floor, 40% from three and 90% from the line has long been a prestigious mark in the NBA and has been done by few players throughout the league’s history. In the Thunder’s 16 previous seasons, only one has featured a 50-40-90 campaign. That season was Kevin Durant’s 2012-13 season where the Thunder had a team-record 60 wins. Considering the Thunder are on pace to shatter that win total, it would be fitting for Gilgeous-Alexander to accomplish the same statistical feat.
While Gilgeous-Alexander should have no issues hitting the mark on field-goal percentage and is hovering around 90% from the foul line, he will need to have some impressive outside shooting to bump his 3-point percentage to 40%.
Assuming Gilgeous-Alexander plays the Thunder’s remaining 20 games and shoots from 3-point range at his average rate, he would be on pace to take another 114 threes this season and would need to hit 54 of those to surpass the 40% mark. That would be a 47.2% mark from deep to end the season, which is difficult but doable.
In eight games since the All-Star break, Gilgeous-Alexander has shot 51.2% from three on 5.2 attempts per game. While the volume is slightly lower from his season average, he would still hit the 40% mark if he were able to shoot it at that rate for the rest of the season.
Gilgeous-Alexander is already the MVP favorite for the runaway No. 1 seed in the West and is leading the league in scoring. Yet, he still has another opportunity to add to his big year.
