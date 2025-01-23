Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Increased 3-Point Volume Paying Off for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s superstar is having an MVP season, and his outside shooting has played a key role.
On Wednesday, the Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 123-114 to move to 36-7. Of course, the star of the night was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a career-high 54 points in the victory. His big night marked the first time a Thunder player has hit the 50-point threshold since Russell Westbrook in 2017.
While their overall styles of play are drastically different, Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting profile coming into this season was quite similar to Westbrook's, with both doing a majority of their damage from inside the arc. However, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder understood that taking the next leap toward a championship would include an increase in 3-point volume.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander finished third in scoring at 30.1 points per game. He also averaged only 3.6 3-point attempts per game.
Now leading the league in scoring at the midway point of the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 32 points a night on 5.8 attempts from beyond the arc. While a difference of two deep shots per game isn’t all that staggering, it has opened up another part of his game.
Perhaps the most important part of Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-point volume increase has been forcing defenders to respect him more from beyond the arc. Hovering around 35% from outside over the past couple of seasons, his ability to make the deep shot hasn’t changed much, but his willingness to shoot them has.
In his 54-point outburst against Utah, he shot 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Although it wasn’t the greatest shooting night from outside, his shot balance helped him consistently keep the defense off-balance and get inside, where he shot 14-of-25 on twos and added a 17-of-18 mark from the foul line.
His 10 3-point attempts marked the fifth time this season he hit double figures in shots from outside, well above his season-high of eight from last season. It is also another example of his willingness to take the outside shot compared to last year. Gilgeous-Alexander has taken at least five 3-point shots in 29 of his 42 games this season, compared to hitting that mark only 26 times across 85 games, including the playoffs in 2023-24.
Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to dominate in the mid-range and make a living in the paint, but the Thunder star’s willingness to pull from deep has diversified his game and made him and the team even tougher to guard.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.