Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Listed as Potential Knicks Trade Target

One of the biggest offseason saga’s this summer has been Donovan Mitchell’s status with the Utah Jazz. As of Thursday, Mitchell is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers after a mega-deal centered around draft picks and Collin Sexton.

This trade will have major implications on the NBA as a whole, and specifically the Eastern conference. With the addition of Mitchell, the Cavs are in position to make a deep run and the top-eight spots will be very crowded.

Many teams reportedly made runs at Mitchell, and none more public than the New York Knicks. It was a known fact heading into the summer that the Knicks and Mitchell had mutual interest in one another. Different trade packages were leaked, but ultimately none came to fruition and the Knicks struck out. New York will certainly continue to monitor the market looking to add young stars to its core.

Friday, one report suggested the Knicks could target Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While reports like this have surfaced before, it’s not shocking that the Knicks would be interested in a young, budding All-Star. Could the Thunder accept a Donovan Mitchell-like package in return for Gilgeous-Alexander if the Knicks offered?

In addition to first round picks, the Knicks reportedly offered RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson, which would’ve been a haul for Utah. Barrett just signed a massive contract, though, likely causing the Jazz to second guess.

While New York would likely want to acquire Gilgeous-Alexander without giving up Barrett, it would be a tough pill for the Thunder to swallow. SGA is a popular trade candidate because of the Thunder’s recent struggles, but GM’s around the league are well aware of his actual value and skill level.

If New York offered a similar swap deal including Barrett and other Thunder players, it may be worth looking into. But Oklahoma City seems to be better off playing the long game and not rushing the rebuild. Then, when the time is right, the Thunder could be in a similar spot as the Cavaliers. Down the road, Sam Presti will be able to trade for a star to help his young core.

