Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes All-Star Case For Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a jaw-dropping 32-6, they have a chance this week to move into the top record in the NBA and are comfortably sitting as the Western Conference's no. 1 seed.
Teams who post this lofty win total by the Mid-Winter Classic are typically rewarded with multiple All-Stars. However, the OKC Thunder only have one lock, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who will waltz his way into being an All-Star starter as the favorite for the MVP award.
The selections are made by a combination of fans and coaches, with fan voting only counting toward who starts in theses games. Gilgeous-Alexander is the leading vote getter for Western Conference guards, while Jalen Williams ranks in the top ten of Western Conference front court players.
Sure, Williams will not be able to catch up in the fan vote, but that was never his route to San Fransisco. It will take the coaches around the NBA appreciating what Williams has done on the floor to get him his first All-Star nod.
His superstar teammate made the case, following the Washington Wizards win on Sunday, for Williams to make the all-Star game.
"You don't have this record because of one good player... You have to have a second All-Star to help. When I'm out of the game he's carrying the load. Averaging 20 a game on hyper-efficiency and we're 1st in the West."
The third-year swingman, however, is not too concerned with his All-Star status, citing bigger team goals - while admitting it would be a cool honor.
"I don't really worry about that," Williams said. "I wanna do more to win games. Wherever that falls, is where it falls. I feel like once you get wrapped into that, it starts to hinder team success. It's something cool. It'd be awesome to go. Obviously, [Santa Clara] is right there too, so that'd be pretty cool... We have a bigger goal than going into All-Star. It's one of those things where I'm trying to constantly improve my game to be very good and win the playoffs."
Gilgeous-Alexander is right, the Thunder did not get to this point in a tough Western Conference on the back of one player. It is a team sport and Williams has contributed mightily to Oklahoma City's success.
With the elite defense that Williams has shown this season, contributing to the historic pace that unit is on right now, he should get a nod into the All-Star game, even in up against a stacked field.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.