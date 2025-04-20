Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nominated For NBA MVP Award
The Oklahoma City Thunder just wrapped up Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies to tip off its first-round series.
The No. 1 seeded Thunder led off day two of the NBA playoffs with a matchup against the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the prime ABC slot.
Just hours later, a certainty became reality.
Before tip-off of Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat on TNT, the pregame crew went through the nominations for the NBA MVP award.
OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the leader in the clubhouse for this award and has been for most of the season.
The Thunder star led the team to 68 wins while leading the league in scoring and helping Oklahoma City have one of the most dominant regular seasons ever.
The top three finalist for NBA MVP were announced as Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This really boils down to a team man race, with the Thunder superstar going head to head against the Nuggets superstar, who already has three MVPs in the bag.
Gilgeous-Alexander is seeking his first NBA MVP Award and should soon be tabbed with the honor as the NBA Playoffs progress.
The votes have already been cast and the league will slowly announce the winners for these awards throughout the coming weeks for this regular season award.
If Gilgeous-Alexander can secure the hardware, it would mark the third Thunder player to bring home an MVP trophy to Oklahoma City. Joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.