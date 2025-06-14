Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder Execute Game 4 Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Tie NBA Finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 fourth-quarter points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 4 of the NBA Finals, 111-104, over the Indiana Pacers.
Oklahoma City scored 14 of the game's last 15 points. It outscored Indiana in paint points (50-36) and points off turnovers (25-23), pulling off an unlikely comeback despite shooting 3-for-17 from downtown.
The Pacers led 97-95 entering clutch time. Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game with a driving layup past Andrew Nembhard. Tyrese Haliburton then knocked down a pair of free throws from Chet Holmgren's contest foul. Gilgeous-Alexander lost the ball splitting a double-team and blocked Haliburton's 3-point attempt on the other end, but Aaron Nesmith rebounded the miss for two more free throws.
Gilgeous-Alexander swished two free throws, a catch-and-shoot triple and a baseline jumper on three straight possessions, putting Oklahoma City up, 104-103, with 2:23 remaining. Dort then picked Haliburton and split the resulting free throws after Myles Turner's shooting foul.
The Thunder picked up four straight stops before Gilgeous-Alexander went back to the line with 44 seconds left — he knocked both down, giving his team a four-point lead. Bennedict Mathurin rebounded Turner's miss but missed both free-throw attempts after a Holmgren bonus foul. Gilgeous-Alexander made three more free throws to seal the deal.
The 2024-25 MVP finished with 35 points on 12-for-24 shooting and 10-for-10 free throws, three rebounds, three steals and a block.
Jalen Williams recorded 27 points on 8-for-18 shootng and 11-for-11 free throws, seven rebounds (one offensive) and three assists. Holmgren registered 14 points on 4-for-9 shooting, 15 rebounds (four offensive), an assist, a steal and a block.
Alex Caruso notched his second 20-point game of the Finals, shooting 7-for-9 from the field, nabbing five steals and grabbing two rebounds (two offensive).
Indiana forward Obi Toppin and Oklahoma City guard Luguentz Dort each committed a Flagrant 1 foul during the second quarter.
Statistic
Thunder
Pacers
Points
111
104
2-Pointers
34-for-61
23-for-44
3-Pointers
3-for-17
11-for-36
Free Throws
34-for-38
25-for-33
Turnovers
13
15
Offensive Rebounds
12
7
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Jalen Williams, Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Hartenstein made his first Finals start after Cason Wallace began the first three games.
The Pacers started Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Turner.
Indiana caught fire quickly, as four starters drained a triple within the first five minutes. The Pacers scored on eight of their first 10 possessions. Nembhard knocked down a right-corner 3-pointer to provide an eight-point lead for the home team at the first timeout.
Jalen Williams then scored on three straight possessions to bring the Thunder back into the game. He scored 12 first-quarter points on 3-for-6 shooting, concluding with a putback layup. Dort swished a high-arcing three from Aaron Wiggins to conclude Oklahoma City's 9-0 run, tying the score at 24 apiece midway through the frame.
Siakam nabbed four steals in the first nine minutes, all leading to immediate points on the other end. He threw down an explosive driving dunk from Toppin to reach double-digit points with two minutes to go. T.J. McConnell knocked down a pull-up jumper over Isaiah Joe and drew two free throws on his team's final possession. Kenrich Williams put back a Gilgeous-Alexander miss in the final second, and the Pacers led 35-34 after the first quarter.
Gilgeous-Alexander attacked Nembhard on back-to-back trips after the break, nailing a mid-range jumper and driving layup. He converted the Thunder's first three second-quarter field goals before Alex Caruso made a cutting layup at the 8:17 mark — handing Oklahoma City its first lead.
The Pacers, meanwhile, relied on their reserves for much of the quarter. McConnell made two layups, while Mathurin and Ben Sheppard each drilled 3-pointers before Nesmith got their starters on the board with a triple from Haliburton at 4:11.
Indiana went on a 15-6 run to close the first half, scoring on six of its last nine possessions. Haliburton penetrated Oklahoma City's defense for back-to-back layups and picked up two assists in that stretch. The Thunder shot 1-for-10 on 3-pointers before halftime and trailed 60-57 entering the second half.
Nembhard and Turner made mid-range jumpers going away from the basket before Siakam drailed an around-the-horn 3-pointer, forcing a quick Oklahoma City timeout. Gilgeous-Alexander stabilized his team's offense with three straight scores, including a steal-and-layup, as Caruso tipped in the MVP's miss to bring the Thunder within two points.
Toppin then made consecutive 3-pointers, restoring Indiana's three-possession lead. He gave the Pacers their first double-digit advantage of the series with a cutting dunk from Siakam, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Jalen Williams nailed a contested jumper in the final seconds, and Oklahoma City trailed 87-80 with one quarter to go.
The pivotal Game 5 between the Thunder and Pacers begins this Monday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
