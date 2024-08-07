Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Opens Up With Third Best MVP Odds
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken the NBA by storm over the last few years. In 2022-23, his stats were unbelievable — ascending to the rare 30 points per game mark and willing Oklahoma City to the play in. Then, this past season, he took it a step further. His stats stayed the same, but he became a top-tier defensive player and led the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. At this point, there are truly no holes in his game.
He now has back-to-back All-NBA First Team honors under his belt and came in second place for the NBA’s MVP award a season ago. He also willed Canada to the knockout stage in the Olympics and was easily one of the best players throughout the entire summer. He is now universally recognized as a top five player in the NBA.
With his production and trajectory, it’s no surprise that the hype train has taken off. As Oklahoma City heads into a pivotal year of contention, his expectations are at a new peak. On Wednesday, Gilgeous-Alexander opened up as one of the favorites to win the 2024-25 MVP.
According to BetUS, he has the third highest odds to take home the award for the top player in the NBA. There’s not an overwhelming favorite, either. Luka Doncic came in first place at +365, with Nikola Jokic trailing shortly behind at +375. Up next is SGA at +500 — squarely within striking distance.
Now that Oklahoma City is firmly on the map and securing national attention, Gilgeous-Alexander’s hype will continue to grow.
Last season, he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds on 53.5% shooting. He also shot an impressive 53.5% from the floor. His assist numbers might take a jump next season without Josh Giddey in the starting lineup, and his playmaking improvement has already been on display with Team Canada this summer. It’s hard to imagine another leap in his game, but if anyone can do it, it would be SGA.
To hold off the rest of the names in the top five of the MVP race, his stats would have to simply jump off the paper. Doncic is known for his monster numbers and Jokic is the new triple-double king. He will start next season firmly in the race, though.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.