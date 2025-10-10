Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Picks Up Right Where He Left Off in Preseason Debut
OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out the first two preseason games before stepping on the Paycom Center floor 109 days after the Thunder took home the franchise's first NBA championship. The reigning MVP's impact was felt instantly; he even showed potential improvements in his game.
In the Thunder's 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Paycom Center, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points, hitting seven of his nine shot attempts, and tallied five assists, one rebound, one steal and a block. He continued his usual three-level scoring output, showed strong defensive techniques and flashed nifty playmaking, just as he did in his MVP campaign.
Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the gas pedal from the beginning, starting his night with a circus-shot spin layup that rolled in and a silky smooth pull-up three after dribbling past a strong screen from center Isaiah Hartenstein.
The pull-up three is an aspect of his game that was a rare weak spot last season, shooting 35.4% on pull-up three-point shots last regular season, 28.6% in the playoffs. If shots like the one he hit against Charlotte happen consistently this season, Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring bag is just that much deeper.
The eighth-year guard out of Kentucky dribbled past multiple Hornet defenders with ease throughout the night, constantly bringing pressure at the rim. This opened up countless passing lanes, which Gilgeous-Alexander has learned to read throughout his time in the league.
From the beginning of his stardom to now, Gilgeous-Alexander has adjusted to how defenses played him, whether it is to attack to score or know when to become a playmaker. Last season, he started to flourish as a playmaker, especially during OKC's NBA Finals run.
Just from one preseason game, it looks like his playmaking has taken yet another jump.
Gilgeous-Alexander was hitting the shooting pocket of every spot-up shooter he could find, whether it was in the corner or at the top of the key. On top of that, he showed great chemistry with Hartenstein on pick-and-rolls, hitting him on the roll multiple times throughout the game.
His passing truly shone when he hit guard Luguentz Dort on the elbow for a wide-open three following a perfect behind-the-back pass.
It will be hard to top his 2024-25 campaign, where Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player, Western Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP, while also winning the ESPY award for Best Male Athlete, but his work ethic has proven that anything is possible. Teammate Alex Caruso believes he is the hardest worker on the Thunder.
"Shai comes in every day like he's trying to make the team. He is the most competitive guy on our team, day in, day out," Caruso said in an Oct. 8 press conference.
Gilgeous-Alexander's performance in his first action of 2025-26, despite it being preseason, proved he is here to stay at the top of the NBA's pyramid.