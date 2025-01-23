Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts First 50 Point Game
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw its superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander post a 54 point night. This marks the first 50 point game in Gilgeous-Alexander's career. The superstar reacted to this game and reflects on the last time he turned in this many points.
"I feel like I've had better games this season, even though it didn't look like it on the scoresheet. That's just me chasing growth, as opposed to an outcome," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
This is part of the Thunder's superstar's overall mentality during games. A blend of aggressiveness and intelligency to continously make the right play on the court and play as hard as you can, letting the results fall where they may.
"I try to be as aggressive and as intelligent as I can be in every moment, make the right play and make the play that I'm comfortable making. No matter the moment or the situation, I try not to waver from that," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
While the NBA world has never seen the Thunder superstar drop 50-plus points in a game, it has happened before in his life.
"I think I might have scored 50 in PBA, Philapeno basketball association. Back home. When I was like 15 maybe or 14. But that was the last time, nothing close since then. And the competition wasn't great," Gilgeous-Alexander laughed post game.
This 54 point outing gives Gilgeous-Alexander the most points ever by a Canadian in a single NBA game.
