Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sets Social Media on Fire With Impressive 2024 Olympic Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to the Olympics to compete for their home country, Canada. On Saturday, Team Canada opened up their Group play stage with a battle against Team Greece in a thrilling win to push the Canadians to 1-0 entering game two against 1-0 Team Australia on Monday.
Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular in his 2024 Olympic debut as Team Canada pushed past Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Despite late runs by Team Greece, the Canadians pushed through with plenty of highlights from the OKC Thunder duo went sent Social Media into a frenzy reacting to day one of Olympic basketball.
The runner-up for the 2024 NBA MVP award turned in 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks en route to shooting 50 percent from the floor, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and shooting daggers into Team Greece for the win.
Dort spent most of the game in foul trouble but was still able to chip in eight points, swipe a steal, haul in four rebounds and dish out a couple of assists while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.
With plenty of expectations surrounding Team Canada, the team delivered in their first test during their group of death which will see clashes with Team Australia and Spain to close out this stage.
