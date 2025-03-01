Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 3-Point Growth On Full Display
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear since the All-Star break in the Bay. Honestly, though, that year has lasted the entirety of the season, which is why he’s the leading candidate for MVP in the NBA. Dozens of names are qualified and deserving, but Gilgeous-Alexander has started to separate himself from the pack.
Oklahoma City’s superstar has added to his game every season, and this year has been no different. He has continued his case to be one of the NBA’s best defenders, transforming into a full-on two-way game changer. For the last few seasons, though, his outside shooting has been one area that fans and media always talk about as a potential improvement spot.
From the beginning of this season, it was very evident that Gilgeous-Alexander was making it a point to take more triples. The regular season has always been the time to experiment, and Gilgeous-Alexander has taken advantage of that this season. The results have been promising, too, to say the least.
In the Thunder’s win in Atlanta on Friday night, Gilgeous-Alexander drilled three triples in seven tries. It was his third outing in the last four games with at least three long range makes. The last time SGA went a game without knocking down a 3-point basket was all the way back on Nov. 20.
On the season, he’s averaging 32.3 points on 52.4% from the floor. Of course, he gets plenty of work done around the rim and at the charity stripe, but his 3-point shot has truly boosted his numbers this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is taking a career-high 5.7 triples per game this season and converting at a 36.6% clip. That’s the best outside mark for SGA since 2020.
His outside shooting was always set to be another piece of his progression. It feels like he’s finally making the jump as a 3-point shooter.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.