Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA 2K25 Rating Reportedly Revealed
Last season, Oklahoma City’s young core started to get the national respect they deserved. Of course, it was warranted after a record-setting season for one of the youngest teams in the NBA and the top seed in a loaded Western Conference.
With more nationally televised games and increased attention on the Thunder’s roster, more eyes were on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He has been steadily rising over the last handful of seasons, but his stardom rose to a different level last season. Finishing second in MVP voting and securing his second straight All-NBA first team selection was a special feat. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the MVP favorites and in line to bring the Thunder back to playoff glory.
The media is once again taking notice. The official NBA 2K25 rankings haven’t released yet, but Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be near the top of the list.
According to LegionHoops, Gilgeous-Alexander received a 97 overall rating in NBA2K25 which marks the highest rating of his career by far. It’s justifiable, too, considering the stats he has made the new normal over the last two seasons.
Leading Oklahoma City to the best record in the Western Conference, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 53.5% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range. He has also transformed himself into one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, averaging 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
The official ratings should drop closer to the game’s release, but early leaks seem to be accurate in most cases. With Gilgeous-Alexander’s production and trajectory, it’s no surprise to see him ranked as one of the best players in the upcoming video game.
