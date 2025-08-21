Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Second Highest NBA 2K Rating, OKC Thunder Littered in Top 100
Sept. 5 is right around the corner, the release date for NBA 2k26. A yearly release NBA Sim-style video game that this cycle features Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the cover.
In the lead up to the release of the video game, NBA 2K has rolled out its top 100 player rankings, which reached a fever pitch today with the top ten being unveiled, including the game's cover athlete.
The Oklahoma City Thunder feature the deepest and most talented squad in the NBA, so it isn't shocking to see its representation littered all throughout the top 100 player ratings for this year's NBA 2K release.
OKC Thunder Well Represented in NBA 2K26 Top 100 Ratings
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 98 Overall (No. 2)
- Jalen Williams, 90 Overall (No. 21)
- Chet Holmgren, 88 Overall (No. 31)
- Isaiah Hartenstein, 82 Overall (No. 80)
- Lu Dort, 81 Overall (No. 84)
Omissions: Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace.
It is surprising to see Wallace and Caruso off the list, but the video game has also put out sub-genre ratings of specific skills. Caruso showed up in the top-10 perimeter defenders list with Lu Dort ranking No. 1 at 94 overall, Alex Caruso at No. 3 with a 93 overall and Cason Wallace made an appearance on the top-10 steals list at No. 6 with a 96 overall rating.
Gilgeous-Alexander does check in at the No. 2 spot on the top-100 player list according to NBA 2K26 despite gracing the cover, bagging the NBA, Western Conference and NBA Finals MVP honors, leading the NBA in scoring with another All-NBA and All-Star appearance on his resume but is tied with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic who is revealed as the No. 1 player in the world with a 98 overall rating as well.
The Santa Clara product nearly leaps into the top-20, Holmgren will be one of the best players to use in this year's game with his elite level rim protection and floor spacing, and two key role players find their way into the top 100.
These ratings are updated throughout the season with plenty of chances for Thunder players to bolster their overalls if Oklahoma City has the season everyone expects with internal development from a young squad.
Stay tuned for the Thunder on SI exclusive interview with NBA 2K ambassador Ronnie 2K, where he dishes on Gilgeous-Alexander's hands-on approach to being a cover athlete later today.