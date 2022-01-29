Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sprains Ankle, Will be Re-evaluated After All-Star Break
After suffering a sprained right ankle against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated for on-court action after the All-Star break, the Thunder announced on Saturday.
While driving against former Thunder Domantas Sabonis, Gilgeous-Alexander planted wrong and took a hard fall. After shooting a pair of well-deserved free throws, he zipped to the locker room and didn’t reappear.
Oklahoma City went on to lose 113-110 in overtime due to a Sabonis triple-double.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined for a significant portion of the season due to plantar fasciitis. Gilgeous-Alexander was held out of a few games earlier this season as well due to smaller injuries.
While he doesn’t have a true injury history, OKC is sure to be overly cautious with their star’s health.
Recommended for You
The Thunder’s first game back from All-Star break is a Thursday night bout against the NBA’s best, the Phoenix Suns, on Feb. 24.
Oklahoma City is currently on a seven-game slide, their last win coming against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13.
With Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, Oklahoma City will get another look at Rookie Josh Giddey running the point.
In his last stretch as the front man, Giddey became the youngest player to ever record a triple-double, scoring 17 points, dishing 14 assists and grabbing 13 boards against the Dallas Mavericks.
OKC has 10 games remaining before the All-Star break, including matchups against the Warriors, Bulls, Raptors and Knicks.