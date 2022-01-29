Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sprains Ankle, Will be Re-evaluated After All-Star Break

After suffering a sprained right ankle against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated for on-court action after the All-Star break, the Thunder announced on Saturday.

While driving against former Thunder Domantas Sabonis, Gilgeous-Alexander planted wrong and took a hard fall. After shooting a pair of well-deserved free throws, he zipped to the locker room and didn’t reappear.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City went on to lose 113-110 in overtime due to a Sabonis triple-double.

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined for a significant portion of the season due to plantar fasciitis. Gilgeous-Alexander was held out of a few games earlier this season as well due to smaller injuries.

While he doesn’t have a true injury history, OKC is sure to be overly cautious with their star’s health.

The Thunder’s first game back from All-Star break is a Thursday night bout against the NBA’s best, the Phoenix Suns, on Feb. 24.

Oklahoma City is currently on a seven-game slide, their last win coming against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13.

With Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, Oklahoma City will get another look at Rookie Josh Giddey running the point.

Alonzo Adams / USA Today

In his last stretch as the front man, Giddey became the youngest player to ever record a triple-double, scoring 17 points, dishing 14 assists and grabbing 13 boards against the Dallas Mavericks.

OKC has 10 games remaining before the All-Star break, including matchups against the Warriors, Bulls, Raptors and Knicks.