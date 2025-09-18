Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Star in Netflix Show Next Month
The Oklahoma City Thunder offseason continues to raise the star power of the organization. After winning the team's first NBA Championship, the Larry O'Brien has taken a tour with Thunder players from Oklahoma City to Arkansas and Germany to Canada. The summer months have been full of media tours, contract extensions and accolades.
Without question the biggest winner has been superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Over the past year, the point guard has led the NBA in scoring, brought the Thunder to 68 regular season wins (the most in franchise history), bagged the MVP honors, Western Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP en route to his first ever championship.
He put together a historic season that can only be compared to all-time greats such as Michael Jordan. Gilgeous-Alexander graced the cover of NBA 2K26 and inked a supermax extension this summer while being on Jimmy Fallon's late night show and becoming a household name around the NBA.
Netflix has launched behind the scenes, in-depth documentaries following sports stars from the NFL, Formula 1, PGA, College Football and now the NBA for multiple years now.
This is season two of their Starting 5 series which follows five NBA players for an entire season to give fans a glimpse of life in the association.
A year ago, Netflix placed a bet on Gilgeous-Alexander and he more than delievered. With camera crews following him every step of the way during his historic 2024-25 campaign.
Now, the documentary series will be released to the public ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Gilgeous-Alexander will star alongside his NBA Finals matchup Tyrese Haliburton to give a never before seen angle to a seven-game title series.
Starting 5 Season Two Cast:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jaylen Brown
- Kevin Durant
- Tyrese Haliburton
- James Harden
How to Watch:
- Netflix
- Thursday, Oct. 16.
Last year, the first season of starting five featured Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, then-Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, NBA icon LeBron James and Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis.
The first season aired ten episodes which spanned 45 minutes each. The expectation is that this rendition of starting five will follow the same format.
All season long the NBA and Netflix had cameras following Gilgeous-Alexander. Including in the biggest moments of the year such as winning the NBA Finals in the back hallways with the Larry O'Brien trophy moments after climbing the mountain top of the sport.