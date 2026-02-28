Mark Daigneault Dishes on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Return

For the first time in nine games, the Oklahoma City Thunder will see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suit up after being held out due to an abdominal strain. OKC gets the reigning NBA MVP back just in time. The Thunder are taking on their divisional foes and fellow top Western Conference Contender, the Denver Nuggets.

This will be a massive game as the Oklahoma City Thunder see Gilgeous-Alexander put his 20 point game streak on the line at 121 games and goes up against his fellow top of the line NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

After missing multiple weeks, including the NBA All-Star break, everyone is wondering what the 27-year-old's role will look like for Oklahoma City in his first game back. Ahead of tip-off, the Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss discussed if Gilgeous-Alexander would be under any minute restriction in this National TV tilt.

“We don't label it as restrictions. We work very closely with our medical group...the whole thing is using context and not getting too aggressive.," Head coach Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander. "When you’re bringing someone back that’s been out for a little period of time, there’s a ramp-up."

The Oklahoma City have always been percautions with injuries every step of the way. From their return to play protocol to then having players enter a return to performance protocol which has helped the team throughout the Daigneault tenure. Gilgeous-Alexander's role is worth monitoring for these first hand full of games that he is back on the hardwood.

The Thunder typically play the four time All-Star the entire first and third quarters while having him close out the last seven minutes of the second and fourth frames. However, that pattern has at times been displaced due to the Thunder's other players being inactive –– most notably Jalen Williams –– to allow the team to stagger the minutes they have an offensive bus driver on the floor and prepare to have him play a longer stretch in the final period.

It will be interesting to see how the OKC Thunder attempt to deploy Gilgeous-Alexander in this game with plenty of focus and attention being not only on his return but the high stakes nature of this contest.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks on the road Sunday night in a game that the Bricktown Ballers need a win and the Mavericks need a loss as these two sides head to the opposite sides of the NBA standings.