Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Too Low on NBA 2K Mid-Range Rating List
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a busy summer. Among the number of things this roster has done since hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy back in June is superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being picked as the cover athlete for the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game.
This is far from shocking after Gilgeous-Alexander put up a historic season which saw him tabbed as the NBA's MVP, scoring champion, Finals MVP and Western Conference Finals MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been a long-time player of the video game and part of projects with NBA 2K in the past.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen the NBA 2K ratings begin to trickle out, as Isaiah Joe was tabbed as a top-ten 3-point shooter according to this year's game. In addition to that, the league's video game has announced the top ten mid-range scorers for this upcoming game.
Top 10 Mid-Range Ratings in NBA 2K26
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98 overall
- Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks: 98 overall
- Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets: 97 overall
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 97 overall
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder: 97 overall
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers: 97 overall
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors: 97 overall
- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings: 96 overall
- Mile McBride, New York Knicks: 96 overall
- Kris Middleton, Washington Wizards: 96 overall
Note: Ratings are based on a 0-99 scale.
Gilgeous-Alexander being tied with the lacks of Nembhard and only one rating above McBride and Middleton is a big miss by the ratings adjusters.
The mid-range shot is the bread and butter for the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar. Not only is it what allowed the Thunder to capture an NBA Championship but helped Gilgeous-Alexander bag the NBA Finals MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, and League MVP.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander was in teh 98th percentile in the mid-range turning shooting that shot at a 51% clip, 48% from the long mid-range and 52% from the short mid-range. To sit below Kyrie Irving –– who is tied for top billing –– is head scratching as well.
If anyone is deserving of a 99 overall rating in a specific skill it is Gilgeous-Alexander in the mid-range, a shot he is single handedly bringing back to the NBA. Not only did he not hit the highest threshold but is tied for third with a crop of players that he has surpassed heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.
Though, these are just small ratings that add up to a player's complete overall ranking. It will be interesting to see where all these players land with an entire body of ratings to look at.
NBA 2K26 is just around the corner with a Sept. 5 release date as the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar dons the cover of this year's game.