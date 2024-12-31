Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will have Real Shot at NBA’s MVP Award
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has long been the Oklahoma City Thunder’s leading man, playing at an MVP-type pace for the last several seasons.
His first run-in with the MVP award came in the form of a top-five finish in the 2022-23 season, where the likes of Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetkounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid finished higher in ascending order.
Just last season, Gilgeous-Alexander finished as the runner up to now-three-timer Nikola Jokic, receiving 15 first-place votes to a winning 79. Overall, it was likely his best season to date statistically, as he averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebonds and 2.0 steals per game.
Amidst another impressive statistical season, and with the record to show for it, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely have his best chance yet to take home the coveted hardware.
Through just 31 games this year, SGA has continued his statistical output, scoring 31.0 points, dishing 6.1 assists and nabbing 1.9 steals. Even more, the Thunder sit at 26-5 on the season, good for the second-best record in the NBA and a gargantuan lead over the next-best West team.
From there, it’s up to the competition.
Jokic is the obvious favorite having won the award three times already, and putting up another blisteringly impossible statistical season at over 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Though, the Denver Nuggets sit at a less-than-elite 18-13 so far, and voter fatigue surely looms.
Other serious contenders will be Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, who will also have a few things working against them, namely record and stats, respectively.
While waltzing to the Michael Jordan trophy is no easy task, all signs are pointing towards this being Gilgeous-Alexander’s easiest path in his already illustrious career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.