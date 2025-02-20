Should an OKC Thunder Player Take Home Defensive Player of the Year?
Above everything else catapulting the Oklahoma City Thunder to an astounding 44-10 record at the All-Star break, its defense has been the shining star of its dominance.
The Thunder's defensive rating of 104.5 is leading the NBA by nearly four points, well above the rest of the pack. It's clear both in the statistics showing its unit among the greatest in league history, and the eye test when it locks down teams on most occassions.
Going down the roster, Oklahoma City has several players that could receive All-Defensive team selections by the end of the season. Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be seen towards the top on odds list, but the likes of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein have made big impacts in their own right.
If Chet Holmgren hadn't sustained the hip injury that kept him out for a few months, he likely would've been in the conversation, too. The 22-year-old proved himself as one of the premier shot blockers in the NBA during his rookie campaign and is clearly on a trajectory to be competing for awards.
With the recent news of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama missing the rest of the regular season due to thrombosis in his right shoulder, the obvious frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year will be deemed ineligible. It was difficult to position any other player above him in the award, but now, a Thunder player seems likely to take it home.
Voters can take their pick. Dort is the obvious candidate as one of the most intimidating perimeter defenders an opponent can face, but Williams has an equally strong candidacy. Gilgeous-Alexander, nor any other contender on the roster, seem like realistic candidates, but they could find their way on defensive teams.
When a defense is this dominant, it has to be awarded in some capacity. Oklahoma City has made defense a part of its identity, which isn't as common in the modern NBA. If the DPOY does go to a Thunder, it'd be the first time in franchise history — not counting Gary Payton for the Seattle SuperSonics.
