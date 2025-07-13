Should OKC Thunder Add Shooting This Offseason?
Oklahoma City just won an NBA title, but it might need to improve in one area.
Over the past few weeks, things have gone smoothly in Oklahoma City. Of course, things typically seem simpler after winning an NBA title.
With the Thunder’s championship celebration out of the way, they can turn their focus to next season. Thus far, the Thunder have made minimal roster moves.
After making some splashes last summer, Sam Presti’s June and July have consisted of trading Dillon Jones to open Thomas Sorber’s roster spot and inking Branden Carlson and Brooks Barnhizer to two-way deals. With the Thunder seemingly already getting better with their draft picks from this season and Nikola Topic returning from injury, it might seem like all is well in Oklahoma City.
However, the Thunder might want to focus on adding some more shooting ahead of next season. Sure, the Thunder would still be smart to run it back, but in past years, teams to run it back after winning a title have stagnated and struggled to find that same form.
Considering the Thunder’s youth and room for development, they’re unlikely to run into those issues. Still, Oklahoma City could still make some strides to address its biggest playoff flaw.
Throughout the regular season, Isaiah Joe was the Thunder’s reliable sniper and was critical to the team’s spacing. However, his defensive shortcomings often made him unplayable in the postseason.
With the Thunder powering through their shooting struggles and relying on their defense, it’s clear that any added outside threat could be massive. Given Oklahoma City’s situation, it might be difficult to actually acquire any great shooters who will also fit in defensively.
With how well the Thunder gel as is, they might be fine with letting things ride and hoping for better postseason shooting luck in 2026. After all, they were sixth in 3-point percentage and 10th in attempts in the regular season.
Those numbers dropped dramatically in the playoffs, with Oklahoma City nailing only 33.8% of its outside shots. Now with a full postseason run under their belts, the Thunder could walk into next season with a much better idea of what shots will be available in the playoffs and how to knock them down at a better clip.
Most teams might need to make a big move to add some shooting, but the Thunder could add that outside threat from development alone.