Should OKC Thunder Be Worried About Isaiah Joe’s Slump?
Oklahoma City’s outside shooting has been a hot topic of discussion over the last few weeks. The lack of shooting efficiency from the outside coupled with a handful of disappearing performances from the team’s role players has the roster looking somewhat polarizing at the moment. For anyone reasonable, though, even uttering that sentence with a record of 22-5 seems comical.
The Thunder can’t play things safe, though. Although the team has no real weakness, all the focus should be on making sure this team has the best possible chance to succeed in the playoffs. Many are suggesting trades, whether it be a shooter or a creator, but giving the Thunder’s history, it seems unlikely. Oklahoma City has all the pieces it needs on the roster, each player just has to play to their full potential.
One of the team’s most important role players that needs to break out of a small shooting slump is Isaiah Joe. Joe has been an elite outside shooter during his years in Oklahoma City, but he has taken a bit of a step back this season. Part of that is likely because Joe is a much more well-rounded player and takes more shots than just open threes. But the Thunder needs him to be a sniper from downtown, and lately, it has been a little inconsistent.
Joe is averaging 8.6 points per game this season, but his percentages are a bit concerning. He’s shooting career-lows from his three years in Oklahoma City, sitting at 40.5% from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range. Before this season, Joe had yet to shoot below 40% from long range as a member of the Thunder.
Over the last five games, Oklahoma City’s most consistent shooter has shot just 5-of-19 from 3-point range. The Thunder desperately relies on Joe’s shooting and floor spacing, and 26.3% just isn’t going to cut it.
It goes beyond just Joe, though. When he’s not on, it shrinks the floor and creates harder shots for the rest of the role players too. That was extremely evident in Oklahoma City’s NBA Cup championship game. Oklahoma City went 5-of-32 from 3-point range and it sent the NBA community into a frenzy, causing plenty of reactionary takes surrounding the Thunder.
All the think-pieces about trades and weaknesses are pretty premature and silly at this point. Oklahoma City has everything needed on the roster to achieve its goals. Players like Joe are going to have to find a way back to their former selves, though, and help specialize in their role. It’s not time to worry yet, but Joe must find consistency from behind the line again soon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.