Should OKC Thunder Move Isaiah Hartenstein to Bench?
Oklahoma City is finally at full strength in the frontcourt, but it could lead to some tough lineup decisions.
The Thunder exit the All-Star Break sitting pretty atop the West with a 44-10 record and an eight-game lead over the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. While the team has had a couple of short stretches without a big man, the Thunder have started either Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein at center for the majority of the season.
However, that changed a couple of weeks ago when Holmgren made his highly anticipated return to the floor and shared the starting spot with Hartenstein. With a twin towers look to begin the three games they have played together, there have been some expected issues and an overall clunkiness.
Considering the Thunder have spent most of the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander era playing small, the entire team has had to adjust to a couple of 7-footers sharing the floor. Hartenstein and Holmgren are both bigs but play differing styles, which should make them a solid fit together. However, their pairing might be better in smaller stints.
The two have played together for 49 minutes across three games of action, with the Thunder outscoring their opponents by 30 with them on the floor. However, Oklahoma City is also turning it over more as it adjusts to the double-big lineup.
While the concerns with the Holmgren-Hartenstein aren’t necessarily massive or going to prevent the Thunder from winning games, it might just make more sense to stagger the two. Allowing both players to play as the lone big and in a role they have become accustomed to should help the Thunder continue to dominate.
Of course, it is crucial to play the two together, and it might eventually make sense to pair them in the starting lineup again, but easing them into playing alongside each other rather than thrusting them into the starting lineup together would make more sense. Considering the emergence of players such as Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins in the starting lineup this season, moving Hartenstein to the bench could allow those players to flourish as well.
Moving Hartenstein to the bench would not be a knock on his play but rather a signifier of his importance. Having the ability to play either him or Holmgren for an entire 48 minutes will be important come playoff time. And while the Thunder will need the double-big starting lineup in some matchups, staggering the two might be the best path forward.
