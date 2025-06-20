Social Media Reacts to Pacers Blowing Out OKC Thunder in Game 6
In this story:
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Up 3-2 in the series, Indiana desperately needed to fend off OKC in their final home game of the season, which they more than did in crushing the Thunder in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Pacers weathered an early blow from Oklahoma City to start the game, and poured it on from there, igniting on both ends to stifle the Thunder offensively and rain down shots aplenty.
The Thunder waived the white flag to start the fourth, conceding until Game 7. The final game of the 2024-25 NBA season will be played at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 22.
Here's how social media reacted to Game 6 of the NBA Finals:
