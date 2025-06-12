Social Media Reacts to Pacers Taking 2-1 Lead Over OKC Thunder
In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers out-executed the Thunder down the stretch, using flowing offense and stingy defense to take a 2-1 series lead at home.
The contest was a great one, with both teams grabbing small leads throughout, but issuing responses, too. The Thunder would see a myriad of players go on hot-streaks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to start. The Pacers used a team effort, relying heavily on Bennedict Mathurin in the second unit.
Indiana stole Game 1 in Oklahoma City via a last-second shot from Tyrese Haliburton, snagging home court advantage in the process. OKC would respond with a 16-point beatdown in Game 2, riding a Gilgeous-Alexander MVP-type performance to even the series.
Now, the Pacers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 as OKC again looks to tie.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 3: