Social Media Reacts: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada Upset by Victor Wembanyama
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort to the Olympics to battle with Team Canada in hopes of medaling for their home country - a goal a year in the making after the squad finished with a Bronze medal around their neck in the FIBA World Cup last summer.
Team Canada felt like a shoo-in to medal at the Paris, France games in 2024. Holding the best odds at winning the whole thing behind the powerhouse that is Team USA. When the Canadians' came out on the opposite side of the bracket as the USA, it felt like a near lock.
Tuesday, the knockout stage opened up with the quarterfinals where Team Canada faced off with Team France led by San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. The host country got off to a hot start and eventually saw their lead swell to 19 points in this contest against Canada - that was good enough to pull off an upset of the 7.5-point favorites.
This marks a disastrous day in Team Canada's basketball history as one of their best squads ever with the best chance to earn hardware was ousted before the semi-finals - a round that they have not reached since 1984.
Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to will his home country to the next round, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists a steal and a block en route to an 82-73 loss.
