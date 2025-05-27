Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Going up 3-1 on Timberwolves

How social media reacted to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Derek Parker

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the best games of the postseason, cruising to a win behind strong games from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

The contest was competitive throughout, with OKC leading for most of the way, but never managing to pull away due to Wolves 3-point onslaughts.

Oklahoma City won Games 1 and 2 big, before Minnesota went even bigger in Game 3 with a 42-point blowout. The series now stands at 3-1 with the teams headed back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 4:

