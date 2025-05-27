Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Going up 3-1 on Timberwolves
How social media reacted to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
In this story:
In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the best games of the postseason, cruising to a win behind strong games from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
The contest was competitive throughout, with OKC leading for most of the way, but never managing to pull away due to Wolves 3-point onslaughts.
Oklahoma City won Games 1 and 2 big, before Minnesota went even bigger in Game 3 with a 42-point blowout. The series now stands at 3-1 with the teams headed back to Oklahoma City for Game 5.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 4:
Published