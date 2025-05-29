Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Making NBA Finals
In Game 5 on Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves by double digits to win the series, 4-1.
Oklahoma City got going early and didn't let up, cruising to a 65-32 first half that was spurred largely by its all-time defense. From there, it would keep the Timberwolves at bay for 24 more minutes to cement its Finals trip.
Oklahoma City now looks to its first Finals since 2012, when players like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden donned blue. They'll face the winner of Indiana and New York, with the Pacers leading their series 3-1.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 5 and OKC's subsequent making of the NBA Finals: