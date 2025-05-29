Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Making NBA Finals

How social reacted to Oklahoma City's Game 5 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Derek Parker

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In Game 5 on Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves by double digits to win the series, 4-1.

Oklahoma City got going early and didn't let up, cruising to a 65-32 first half that was spurred largely by its all-time defense. From there, it would keep the Timberwolves at bay for 24 more minutes to cement its Finals trip.

Oklahoma City now looks to its first Finals since 2012, when players like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden donned blue. They'll face the winner of Indiana and New York, with the Pacers leading their series 3-1.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 5 and OKC's subsequent making of the NBA Finals:

Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

