Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Sweeping Grizzlies
Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder officially completed their first round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies.
The game was tightly contested throughout, with the Thunder shooting poorly from beyond the arc for a majority of the game. Late in the fourth, players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams found their shot-making, and OKC was able to cruise to a win.
With just seconds remaining, Gilgeous-Alexander would hit a step-back mid-range shot to push the lead to five, which Memphis couldn't recover fro.
The Thunder saw adversity in both games in Memphis, but otherwise cruised to a first round sweep. They’ll now await the winner of the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets for their second round opponent.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 4 and the Thunder's sweep: