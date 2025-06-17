Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder Taking 3-2 Finals Lead Over Pacers
How social media reacted to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
On Monday evening, the Thunder and Pacers faced off in a fireworks-laden Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City eventually outlasted Indiana at home, seeing 70-plus points between its two stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.
The Thunder would go up by as much as 18 in the first half, but Indiana again ground its way back into the game in the second half, melting the lead down to just two. OKC would respond in a major way in the final stretch, seeing shot after shot go down with stingy defense.
The series stood at 2-2 prior to Game 5 Monday, with each team having effectively stolen a road game in exciting fashion. Now, OKC heads back to Indiana for Game 6 up 3-2 in the series..
Here’s how social media reacted to Game 5:
